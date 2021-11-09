COVID cases are on the decline in Hawaii, but Kauai is the exception

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - COVID cases are on the decline across much of the state, but Kauai is the exception.

The island said 11 COVID patients are hospitalized there ― the county’s highest number since the start of the pandemic.

And despite case counts dropping in other counties, Kauai’s daily case average is up 45% over the last two weeks. Statewide, COVID infections are down nearly 20% over the same period.

Kauai is seeing a daily average of 18 cases. It also has a 4.1% positivity rate ― the highest of all counties.

The vaccination rate on Kauai stands at 67%, the same as Hawaii Island. Oahu has the highest vaccination rate at 74%.

