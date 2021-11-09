Authorities investigating after man’s body found in Ala Wai Canal

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in the Ala Waia Canal early Tuesday.

Officials responded to Ala Wai Boulevard, between Seaside Avenue and Lewers Street, around 2:45 a.m.

A firefighter paddled a rescue board to the body, which was floating face down roughly 25 yards from the edge of the canal, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

Honolulu police have not released any details.

This story will be updated.

