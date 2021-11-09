Tributes
Ahead of rainy season, National Weather Service changes how it issues flood alerts

By Samie Solina
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:27 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting Tuesday, the National Weather Service will be changing the way it issues weather notifications.

It’s part of an effort to simplify weather alerts across the nation.

Flood watches for heavy rainfall will now only be headlined as a “flood watch” instead of a “flash flood watch.”

“Flash flood watch” will now be used for rare cases like dam failure situations and debris flows on burn scars.

Warnings will still be issued and often have a potential threat to life and property.

Flood advisories are the most frequent notification and are used to inform the public of nuisance flooding.

Flood advisories and flood watches will now use the “what where when” formats, similar to high surf notifications.

“We changed the format a bit more impact space to put out to make it clear what hazards what the timing is and what the impacts we expect from those,” said John Bravender, warning coordination meteorologist with the Honolulu National Weather Service.

According to Bravender, NWS is expecting a rainy winter season similar to last year.

