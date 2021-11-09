Tributes
79 new COVID-19 infections reported statewide, bringing total to 85,218

Lab testing / file image
Lab testing / file image(University of Hawaii)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:04 AM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health on Tuesday reported 79 new COVID-19 infections.

The new infections bring the state’s total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 85,218.

There were also no new fatalities. The state’s death toll remains at 962.

Experts: COVID death rate for unvaccinated Hawaii residents is 20 times higher

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,526 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Tuesday:

  • 33 were on Oahu
  • 21 on Hawaii Island
  • 16 on Kauai
  • 5 on Maui

There were also four residents who were diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 71.9% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 82.6% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

