79 new COVID-19 infections reported statewide, bringing total to 85,218

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health on Tuesday reported 79 new COVID-19 infections.

The new infections bring the state’s total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 85,218.

There were also no new fatalities. The state’s death toll remains at 962.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,526 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Tuesday:

33 were on Oahu

21 on Hawaii Island

16 on Kauai

5 on Maui

There were also four residents who were diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 71.9% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 82.6% have received at least one dose.

