Young artists focus on environmental impact of trees in Arbor Day art contest

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Young artists were celebrated for their work in a Hawaii Arbor Day art contest.

Winners for the “We Love Trees” keiki art contest were announced this week.

There were 15 winners from about 180 submissions. Participants were asked to create a piece of art that shows the importance of trees and their benefit to the environment.

Contest organizers said there were a record number of entries.

“We appreciate all the students as children intuitively know the benefits of trees,” said Daniel Dinell, president of Trees for Honolulu’s Future. “Through their eyes and art they bring attention to our hardworking trees. Adding to the importance of trees is how Covid-19 has made plain the need to appreciate nature and the value of trees, particularly in urban areas.”

The winning pieces are featured online here and will also be displayed at Honolulu Hale and the Hawaii State Capitol.

Winners took home a gift bag of goodies including a $20 Jamba Juice gift card, and the teachers of the winners took home a $50 prize from Fisher Hawaii for classroom supplies.

Hawaii celebrated Arbor Day on Saturday with various tree giveaways.

