Woman spearfishing in Lahaina waters bit on leg by shark, DLNR reports

Shark Sighted Sign / File Image
Shark Sighted Sign / File Image
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 2:53 PM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman was reportedly bit by a shark in waters off Lahaina Sunday morning, according to the Department of Land and Natural Resources.

DLNR officials said the 27-year-old woman from Kauai was spearfishing about 100 yards offshore of the Mala Warf on Maui.

The woman reported being bumped by a 4-6 foot Blacktip reef or Galapagos shark while in the water around 10:30 a.m, DLNR officials said.

She eventually lost sight of the shark until she said it came back and bit her in the leg. Rescuers with the Maui Ocean Safety responded and officials said her injuries aren’t considered life-threatening.

Shark warning signs have been put up one mile in each direction of the incident. Officials will monitor the area and remove the signs once no further shark presence is detected.

No other information was available.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

