UH football falls to No. 24 San Diego State, 17-10 in Manoa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii football team fell to San Diego State Saturday night in front of their first full capacity crowd at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

5,119 fans were in attendance at T.C. Ching field for Hawaii’s first full capacity football game in program history.

halfway through the first quarter, the Aztecs would find the end zone off of running back Greg Bell’s 5-yard touchdown.

After a UH three and out, the defense would come up big with a strip sack courtesy of Darius Muasau, recovered by Isaiah Tufaga which led to a touchdown pass from Chevan Cordeiro to Calvin Turner Jr. to even the score late in the first.

In the second quarter, SDSU would take back the lead off of a 13-yard run by punter Jack Browning on a fake field goal — Hawaii down 14-7 at the half.

It would be a scoreless affair after the break, the two teams would each snag field goals in the fourth quarter to make it a one score game.

After a big stop on defense, the ‘Bows got the ball back with 1:11 left in the game for a chance to tie or win.

Chevan Cordeiro marching UH down the field, completing a five-yard pass to Dedrick Parson who was downed well short of the chains and in bounds.

Hawaii letting the clock run down before the offense could attempt another play — final score 17-10.

Up next, UH takes a trip to Las Vegas for a game against UNLV — Hawaii News Now will have live coverage from the ninth island leading up to kick off.

