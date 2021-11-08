Two years after a Maui surfer’s disappearance, loved ones still seeking closure

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Its been two years since 23-year-old Aidan Dungan disappeared, but loved ones say they aren’t giving up on their search for him.

Aidan’s mother, Laurie, said they haven’t got any updates since her son disappeared on Nov. 7, 2019.

“It’s an open wound, we think about him all the time, every day,” Laurie Dungan said. “Not a day goes by when my husband and I don’t think of him you know we’re always looking and we’re always hoping, but it’s difficult, there’s no closure.”

Now that there is a new Maui police chief, she’s optimistic that authorities can revisit her son’s case.

Aidan Dungan’s parents say they were told he walked away from his halfway house in Wailuku that night.

His mother said they’ve spoken to detectives a few times but nothing’s really happening.

She adds that it took several months for an official missing report to be issued.

“That crucial time when they could have investigated, when they could have had people out questioning people that was lost so nothing’s moved forward,” Laurie Dungan said.

She said her son supposedly sold his moped and someone may have taken his money, but she adds that its never really been fully investigated.

Aidan Dungan suffers from a severe mental illness.

His parents say he always kept in touch with them and either talked or texted daily.

Maui police says the case is still open and under investigation. There are no updates on the case at this time.

If anyone has seen Aidan, contact the Maui Police at 244-6400.

