Puna man charged for alleged attempted theft, assaulting an officer

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:05 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Puna man charged with attempted theft and assaulting a police officer appeared in court Monday.

Police arrested 40-year-old Robin Nakapaahu last Friday after he allegedly trespassed at a home in Orchidland.

Once police arrived at the property, he allegedly threatened the officers and attacked two of them, prosecutors said. At the time of his arrest, he was out of custody on bail pending an unrelated felony.

Nakapaahu remains in custody on $57,000 bail.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

