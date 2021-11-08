Tributes
Obama invokes Hawaiian proverb to urge cooperation at UN climate summit

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:09 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former President Barack Obama returned to the global stage Monday at the United Nations Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

In a session on Pacific Islands, Obama invoked a Hawaiian proverb to motivate countries to work together to help island nations, some of which are under threat of disappearing amid rising sea levels.

“There’s an old Hawaiian proverb, ‘Pupukahi I Holomua.’ That’s roughly translated into ‘unite to move forward,’” said Obama, who was born and largely raised in Hawaii.

“It’s a reminder that if you want to paddle a canoe, you better all be rowing in the same direction and at the same time, every oar has to move in unison. That’s the only way that you move forward. And that’s the kind of spirit that we need to protect our island resources. That’s the kind of spirit we need to protect our people.”

Obama hits Russia, China for ‘lack of urgency’ on climate

Obama described island nations as “the canary in the coal mines” in showing the rest of the world the impacts of climate change — that “they are sending a message now that if we don’t act and act boldly, it’s going to be too late.”

He also stressed the importance of wealthy nations helping more vulnerable countries.

The former president is expected to stay in Scotland through Tuesday, meeting with young leaders to curb climate change.

