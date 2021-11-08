Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Notable names among crowded candidate field eyeing Hawaii’s Lieutenant Governor position

Hawaii State Capitol
Hawaii State Capitol(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 5:55 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The race for Hawaii’s Lieutenant Governor position is still a year away, but it’s already attracting a crowded field.

Candidates include State Rep. and House Finance Chair Sylvia Luke and and her former state Senate counter part, former state Sen. Jill Tokuda; and two former city Councilmembers Ikaika Anderson and Ron Menor, who is also a former longtime state lawmaker.

Two business leaders, Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii CEO Sherry Menor-McNamara and former Hawaii High School Athletics Association Executive Director Keith Amemiya, who also ran unsuccessfully for mayor last year, are also running.

“Really it’s probably anyone’s race but I think Tokuda, Anderson and Amemiya are likely to have the most name recognition,” said Hawaii News Now Political Analyst Colin Moore.

Moore, a political science professor at the University of Hawaii, said money will be a key in a crowded race like this.

“Money can be decisive because as we know a lot of these folks are known to people who follow politics, they’re not well known among average voters. So you need money to build name recognition,” he said.

Amemiya received nearly $2.4 million in donations for the 2020 mayoral race while Tokuda raised about $800,000 for the Lieutenant Governor’s race, state Campaign Spending Commission records show.

Moore said union endorsements will also play a critical role.

“For sure, Ikaika Anderson would benefit from union endorsements. He has close relationships with the unions already. Jill Tokuda for sure, Sylvia Luke -- really any of them will benefit from this,” he said.

Amemiya also received the endorsements from some of the largest public employee unions in the mayor’s race: the Hawaii Government Employees and the United Public Workers Union. So getting those endorsements again will provide a huge boost.

“These crowded races can be really unpredictable,” said Moore.

“It really means your people have to turn (on election day). That ends up being really important.”

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camper van rentals are gaining in popularity, but also raising concerns
Camper van rentals grow in popularity — and so do concerns
HFD said the crash involved a pickup truck, a large cement truck and a white four-door sedan.
Firefighters extricate 2 people trapped in car following multi-vehicle collision
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
A fraternity leader living in a home where supporters of the alleged victims say their friends...
Fraternity under investigation after claims multiple women were drugged at parties
On Saturday, Kakaako's Farmers Market was up and running with most people wearing their masks.
If infections stay low, Hawaii could drop mask mandate early in 2022, Green predicts

Latest News

File photo / gavel court of law
Boston man pleads guilty to sex trafficking minors to Hawaii, other states
Keiki art
Young artists focus on environmental impact of trees in Arbor Day art contest
Shark Sighted Sign / File Image
Woman spearfishing in Lahaina waters bit on leg by shark, DLNR reports
Keiki art
Keiki artists celebrated for their work Arbor Day art contest