Lighter winds, mostly dry conditions for most of the week

High pressure to the north of the state will weaken over the next few days, resulting in lighter trade winds. Brief passing showers will still be possible for windward and mauka areas, mainly during the overnight and early morning hours, through early Tuesday.

By Tuesday afternoon, winds will become light with afternoon sea breezes, which could build clouds over interior sections of the islands with isolated showers. Land breezes will clear the clouds overnight. The overall wind flow will be light east-southeast until at least Friday.

Looking further ahead, the forecast models are showing an upper level trough nearing the state Sunday and Monday, which could bring the potential for heavy rain. Still too early to tell for sure, so stay tuned.

Surf is pretty quiet for now. A small north-northwest swell is slowly declining, but a moderate swell could reach north and west shores and bring advisory level surf. Long period south swells will continue through the week, with a slightly larger boost possible Tuesday night and Wednesday. Surf on east shores will be on the way down as the trade winds decline.

For mariners, a small craft advisory will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Monday for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island.

