Hawaii reports 94 new COVID infections, no additional deaths

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 94 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bring the state’s total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 85,139.

There were also no new no fatalities. The state’s death toll remains at 962.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,507 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Monday:

39 were on Oahu

33 on Kauai

17 on Hawaii Island

8 on Maui

The state also removed three out-of-state residents from its count Monday.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 71.9% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 82.5% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

