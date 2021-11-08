Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Light winds to persist through the weekend

Forecast: Light winds to persist through the weekend
Forecast: Light winds to persist through the weekend(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:33 AM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The high pressure ridge north of the state will weaken, gradually decreasing the trade winds through Tuesday. Expect brief passing showers, mainly over windward and mountain areas during the overnight to early morning hours. Lighter winds are expected starting Tuesday afternoon, with afternoon sea breezes through the end of the week. With the sea breeze pattern expect some clouds and isolated showers over interior sections of the islands.

Surf along north facing shores will remain small through midweek with mainly short- to medium-period northerly swell lingering (largest Monday - then fading). An upward trend is expected by Friday for exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands as a new, north-northwest swell arrives. Surf along south facing shores will trend up late Tuesday through midweek as a late season south swell arrives.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shark Sighted Sign / File Image
Woman spearfishing in Lahaina waters bit on leg by shark, DLNR reports
COVID testing
12 additional COVID fatalities reported statewide; 134 new infections
File photo / gavel court of law
Boston man pleads guilty to sex trafficking minors to Hawaii, other states
HFD said the crash involved a pickup truck, a large cement truck and a white four-door sedan.
Firefighters extricate 2 people trapped in car following multi-vehicle collision
Hawaii State Capitol
Notable names among crowded candidate field eyeing Hawaii’s lieutenant governor’s race

Latest News

Winds and rainfall will be light through the end of the week.
Trade winds gradually slowing
Winds and rainfall will be light through the end of the week.
Lighter winds, mostly dry conditions for most of the week
Trade winds will remain breezy into Monday, but light winds are expected by Tuesday.
Lighter winds on the way
Trade winds will remain breezy into Monday, but light winds are expected by Tuesday.
Trade winds to ease up over the next few days