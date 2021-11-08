Forecast: Light winds to persist through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The high pressure ridge north of the state will weaken, gradually decreasing the trade winds through Tuesday. Expect brief passing showers, mainly over windward and mountain areas during the overnight to early-morning hours.

Lighter winds are expected starting Tuesday afternoon, with afternoon sea breezes through the end of the week. With the sea breeze pattern expect some clouds and isolated showers over interior sections of the islands.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Surf along north-facing shores will remain small through midweek with mainly short- to medium-period northerly swell lingering (largest Monday - then fading). An upward trend is expected by Friday for exposed north- and west-facing shores of the smaller islands as a new, north-northwest swell arrives.

Surf along south-facing shores will trend up late Tuesday through midweek as a late season south swell arrives.

