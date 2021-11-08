Tributes
Drive-thru vaccine clinic for keiki ages 5 to 11 to be launched at Aloha Stadium

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:51 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A drive-thru vaccination clinic for keiki ages 5 to 11 will launch this weekend at Aloha Stadium.

Hawaii Pacific Health, the state Health Department and Honolulu Fire Department are teaming up for the offering ― which will allow kids to get the shots from the comfort of family vehicles.

Multiple siblings can be vaccinated at once.

A news conference will be held Monday afternoon to provide more details on the clinics along with information on how to sign up.

This story will be updated.

