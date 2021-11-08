CVS begins administering children’s COVID vaccine in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - CVS Health on Sunday began vaccinating children ages 5 to 11 against coronavirus.

In Hawaii, 10 select locations are accepting reservations and administering the shots to kids with parent permission. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 pediatric vaccine recently gained federal approval to the relief of families who have eagerly waited to get their children vaccinated.

While some were excited to get the shot into the arms of young ones, other parents remained hesitant, waiting to see any potential side effects reported in this age group.

Health officials have previously reported cases of myocarditis or pericarditis — heart inflammation among teens and youth — in some who have gotten the shot. However, they say the risk of that is low. Click to read more.

For families interested in getting a shot at a nearby CVS, appointments are encouraged and can be made online here.

