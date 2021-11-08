Boston man pleads guilty to sex trafficking minors to Hawaii, other states

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Boston man who pleaded guilty to sex trafficking women could serve more than a decade in prison.

Prosecutors say 43-year-old Bruce Brown of Dorchester forced five victims into sex trafficking between June 2004 and December 2019.

A report out of a Boston media outlet said the women were sent to six U.S. states, Hawaii being one of them.

Brown was indicted in Feb. 2020 and later pled guilty to charges of sex trafficking a minor and transportation a minor for prostitution, along with several other offenses. He was also accused of trying to influence a victim’s testimony against him.

The maximum sentence for some of the offenses could be life in prison, and a fine of up to $250,000.

His sentencing is scheduled for February 10.

