Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Boston man pleads guilty to sex trafficking minors to Hawaii, other states

File photo / gavel court of law
File photo / gavel court of law(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 4:36 PM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Boston man who pleaded guilty to sex trafficking women could serve more than a decade in prison.

Prosecutors say 43-year-old Bruce Brown of Dorchester forced five victims into sex trafficking between June 2004 and December 2019.

A report out of a Boston media outlet said the women were sent to six U.S. states, Hawaii being one of them.

Brown was indicted in Feb. 2020 and later pled guilty to charges of sex trafficking a minor and transportation a minor for prostitution, along with several other offenses. He was also accused of trying to influence a victim’s testimony against him.

The maximum sentence for some of the offenses could be life in prison, and a fine of up to $250,000.

His sentencing is scheduled for February 10.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camper van rentals are gaining in popularity, but also raising concerns
Camper van rentals grow in popularity — and so do concerns
HFD said the crash involved a pickup truck, a large cement truck and a white four-door sedan.
Firefighters extricate 2 people trapped in car following multi-vehicle collision
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
A fraternity leader living in a home where supporters of the alleged victims say their friends...
Fraternity under investigation after claims multiple women were drugged at parties
On Saturday, Kakaako's Farmers Market was up and running with most people wearing their masks.
If infections stay low, Hawaii could drop mask mandate early in 2022, Green predicts

Latest News

Keiki art
Young artists focus on environmental impact of trees in Arbor Day art contest
Shark Sighted Sign / File Image
Woman spearfishing in Lahaina waters bit on leg by shark, DLNR reports
Keiki art
Keiki artists celebrated for their work Arbor Day art contest
Images of CVS pharmacist administering vaccine to child at CVS on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in...
CVS begins administering children’s COVID vaccine in Hawaii