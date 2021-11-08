Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Bomb threats unfounded at Ivy League schools, officials say

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 4:30 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ithaca, N.Y. (AP) — Officials say multiple bomb threats made over the weekend at Ivy League campuses were not credible.

Cornell, Columbia and Brown universities had alerted students to threats Sunday and deemed campuses safe a few hours later.

Evacuations were ordered in some buildings on the campuses.

Yale reported a bomb threat two days earlier that forced the evacuation of several buildings as well as nearby businesses in New Haven, Connecticut.

The university resumed normal campus activity Friday evening.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camper van rentals are gaining in popularity, but also raising concerns
Camper van rentals grow in popularity — and so do concerns
HFD said the crash involved a pickup truck, a large cement truck and a white four-door sedan.
Firefighters extricate 2 people trapped in car following multi-vehicle collision
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
A fraternity leader living in a home where supporters of the alleged victims say their friends...
Fraternity under investigation after claims multiple women were drugged at parties
On Saturday, Kakaako's Farmers Market was up and running with most people wearing their masks.
If infections stay low, Hawaii could drop mask mandate early in 2022, Green predicts

Latest News

File photo / gavel court of law
Boston man pleads guilty to sex trafficking minors to Hawaii, other states
Keiki art
Young artists focus on environmental impact of trees in Arbor Day art contest
Shark Sighted Sign / File Image
Woman spearfishing in Lahaina waters bit on leg by shark, DLNR reports
Keiki art
Keiki artists celebrated for their work Arbor Day art contest