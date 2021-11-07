Tributes
Trade winds to ease up over the next few days

By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 4:28 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will gradually decrease through Tuesday. A few passing showers will continue to come in with the trades for windward and mauka areas, mainly during the overnight and early morning hours and should remain on the light side.

Lighter winds are in the forecast from Tuesday onwards, with a light east-southeast background flow for the latter part of the week. Light trades may make a brief return on Veterans Day before becoming light again for the upcoming weekend. Mostly dry conditions will continue, with only isolated afternoon showers expected with the light winds.

A small craft advisory is posted for the windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island. In surf, a north-northwest swell will get a reinforcement Sunday. The next significant northwest swell arriving Thursday night could bring advisory level surf. East shore surf will remain elevated and choppy due to the breezy trades, while background swells will keep some small waves coming in for south shores.

Forecast: Breezy winds to hold through the weekend