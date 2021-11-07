Tributes
Rainbow Wahine volleyball goes 2-0 on the road against Cal State Fullerton, Long Beach State

By Kyle Chinen
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 1:17 PM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball team completed a successful 2-0 weekend on the road against Cal State Fullerton and Long Beach State.

After going the full five sets the first time around with Fullerton, the ‘Bows got a quick 25-23, 25-19, 25-14 sweep over the Titans on Friday.

Brooke Van Sickle continues to dominate on the floor, notching a game-high 16 kills and 10 digs, while Kate Lang handed out a game-high 33 assists and 14 digs.

UH ended the road trip in the win column after taking down Long Beach State 25-21, 25-11, 21-25, 25-19 in four sets on Saturday.

Van Sickle had another big night with 12 kills and a team-high 17 digs, along with Lang’s 10 digs and a game-high 41 assists.

The ‘Bows return to Manoa for a pair of matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

