Cell phone light signals aid HFD in nighttime rescue of boaters off Makaha

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 12:45 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MAKAHA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ten people were rescued from a sailboat that lost power off Makaha Saturday night.

The Honolulu Fire Department said they got the call just before 8:15 p.m. for boaters in distress.

Multiple units went out to the area and a rescue boat was eventually launched from the Waianae Boat Harbor.

Under the cover of nightfall, rescuers had to use the geolocation coordinates from the caller’s cellphone because the sailboat lost engine power, rendering the marine radio and navigational lights useless. They also did not have an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon.

Searches were done by air and from shore, and the 35-foot vessel was eventually found about a mile and a half off of the Waianae Boat Harbor. HFD said cell phone lights from people onboard helped rescuers find them.

By 9:35 p.m., the boat was in tow back to shore and everyone was rescued without injuries.

