Bishop Museum celebrates Kahanamoku, Moore in new exhibit

Carissa Moore stands at the new exhibit at Bishop Museum, honoring her and legendary waterman...
Carissa Moore stands at the new exhibit at Bishop Museum, honoring her and legendary waterman Duke Kahanamoku.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 11:40 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Next time you visit the Bishop Museum in Honolulu, consider checking out a new display in the historic Hawaiian Hall.

‘Two Hawaiian Olympic Champions. The First and the Latest’ honors Hawaii’s surfing legends Duke Kahanamoku and Carissa Moore side by side. It highlights their athleticism and successes in putting Hawaii on the map in the world of surfing and swimming.

“Bishop Museum is very proud to honor two Native Hawaiian Olympic Gold Medalists together in this display – Duke being the first such winner, in 1912, and Carissa as the most recent, in 2021,” said Bishop Museum’s Brandon Bunag.

“Bishop Museum are the stewards of irreplaceable cultural treasures including a replica of one of Duke Kahanamoku’s most famous surfboards made in the 1930′s, as well as his numerous awards and accolades, including his Olympic gold medals,” Bunag added.

The display will feature a replica of Kahanamoku’s surfboard alongside one of his Olympic gold medals. Also included is Moore’s Olympic gold medal, and the surfboard that helped her win it.

“We hope that this display will inspire the next generation to strive for excellence, honor those that have come before us, and leave a legacy that will last long past us,” said Bunag.

The display opened Friday night during the Hawaii International Film Festival’s world premier of WATERMAN, a film on Kahanamoku’s life.

