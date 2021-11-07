12 additional COVID fatalities reported statewide; 134 new infections

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported an additional 12 COVID fatalities on Sunday, bringing the state’s death toll from the virus to 962.

The state also confirmed 134 new COVID infections.

The latest cases bring the state’s total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 85,045. Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,504 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Sunday:

59 were on Oahu

27 on Kauai

26 on Hawaii Island

11 on Maui

There were also 11 residents diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 71.6% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 82.1% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

