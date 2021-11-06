Would you go ‘Over the Edge’ 400 feet up? These brave souls are ― for a good cause.

WAIKIKI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Look up along Waikiki’s Kalakaua Avenue this weekend, and you’ll see a bold fundraiser happening for Special Olympics Hawaii.

Dozens of community teams are taking part in this year’s Over the Edge fundraiser, rappelling 400 feet down the side of the Hyatt Regency Waikiki.

It’s the 12th year the event is happening after a break in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Pre-registered teams will go “over the edge” Saturday.

Together, they’ve raised more than $140,000 so far as part of this year’s event. The money will benefit young athletes who participate in Special Olympics Hawaii.

“Everything that Special Olympics does for our athletes — all of our training, practices, health and wellness programs, leadership programs — is 100% free for them to participate. So fundraisers like Over the Edge are so important to keep this opportunity available for them,” Director of Development Tracey Bender said.

Competition costs and volunteers are the greatest value for the organization, which supports about 3,400 athletes statewide.

“What we like to say to our participants is that our athletes are challenged every day, on a daily basis. And they show all of us that they can overcome their challenges. So when somebody comes to Over the Edge and they look over the edge, 400 feet down, ‘Can I really do this?’ We want them to challenge themselves and know that they can overcome, just like our athletes do,” Bender said.

