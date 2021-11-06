TMT plans to ask feds for money after validation from U.S. astronomy community

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The controversial Thirty Meter Telescope tells Hawaii News Now it will ask the federal government for money now that it has a major stamp of approval by the scientific community.

Every ten years the US astronomy community comes together to put out a report to prioritize major facilities and programs. The Astronomy and Astrophysics Decadal Survey by the National Academy of Sciences recommended that the federal government invest in two large telescope projects, the Giant Magellan Telescope in Chile and the Thirty Meter Telescope on Mauna Kea.

The Decadal survey said the TMT and GMT are needed to maintain US leadership and that it would be “disastrous if no U.S. Extremely Large Telescope Project is realized.”

“I think it does give us the opportunity. One of our next steps will be to likely make a proposal to the federal government for funding,” said Kerry Slater, TMT Chief of Staff and VP of Communications.

“It’s a reason for a sigh of relief and a point of celebration,” said Doug Simons, director, UH Institute for Astronomy.

Simons says the survey shows approval for TMT, astronomy on Mauna Kea and could lead to federal funding for the telescope project estimated to cost $2.65 billion dollars.

“This opens up a very plausible pathway forward for federal support for TMT,” said Simons.

Delayed by protests in 2015 and 2019 and then a global pandemic, TMT says it’s focusing on engaging with Hawaiian communities while the telescope parts are being completed abroad.

“82 percent of TMT key subsystems are now in final design or fabrication,” said Kerry Slater, TMT Chief of Staff and VP of Communications.

“Over the past few months, we redoubled our efforts to listen and learn and build relationship and trust with the Hawaiian community,” she added.

But the survey also said astronomers have not always engaged adequately with local communities impacted by observatories.

“This perspective has prioritized facilities over their impact on people and cultures and is facing increased resistance from those most impacted,” said the survey.

TMT opponents say they’re frustrated scientists and the state are still trying to push forward with the controversial project.

“Actions of our people standing for a year on the mauna, our kupuna getting arrested is our lack of consent for the TMT,” said Kealoha Pisciotta, president, Mauna Kea Anaina Hou.

“It’s no longer some Hawaiians. It’s many, many Hawaiians have come forward to say no,” she added.

But TMT supporters hope both telescopes are funded.

“I think they are going to be really important for Hawaii, the United States and for humanity,” said Sam King, executive director, Imua TMT.

Simons also said the survey re-affirmed his belief that there needs to be more astronomy students from Hawaii.

“What really resonated with me in the state of the profession is commentary on the lack of indigenous representation in the field of astronomy,” he said.

There is no date to re-start construction of TMT, but the project is permitted to build anytime up until 2033.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.