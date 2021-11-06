These fun socks with powerful stories spread joy among kids battling cancer

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Resilience Gives, a Boston-based small business, makes colorful non-slip socks and gives them to patients in children’s hospitals.

Cancer survivor Jake Teitelbaum started the company.

“We recognize that we can’t change a child’s prognosis,” he said. “What we’re aiming to do is change this one small part of their experience.”

Children who are cancer patients or survivors design the socks and each pair comes with that child’s story.

“For families who are in the thick of their experience, sometimes the most powerful thing can be hearing from other families who have walked in similar shoes, or socks,” he said.

Resilience Gives has a nationwide campaign called “Socks With Stories: Paying it Forward Initiative.” Next week, the organization will make its first sock donation in Hawaii through the family of 3-year-old cancer fighter Leianna Arellano.

“Leiannna’s been hospitalized over 100 times. You just don’t want to put on the regular hospital gown. These fun, colored story socks that have a meaning gives hope and it empowers,” said Kalei Arellano, Leianna’s mother.

The Arellanos will deliver 400 pairs of socks to Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children.

“These socks and all other donations from the community are so impactful in such a positive way,” said Heather Tamaye, Kapiolani’s child life specialist.

“It’s all the simple little touches throughout the day or a patient’s journey that really helps to brighten their hospital admission or make a dramatic marked improvement in their care.”

Resilience Gives has donated more than 12,000 pairs of socks to children’s hospitals across America, and it’s launching another initiative.

“For the first time, we’re actually donating our first hospital gowns,” Teitelbaum said. “We worked with another cancer survivor and we created this cool penguin-themed hospital gown. So we’re donating our first 650 this November.”

Resilience Gives has also raised more than $150,000 for pediatric cancer research. The company sells its socks on line and matches every sale with a donation.

