Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Police arrest man caught on camera trying to break into Kakaako business

Police arrested Rosendo Ragasa on Wednesday for an unrelated burglary and warrant.
Police arrested Rosendo Ragasa on Wednesday for an unrelated burglary and warrant.(Hawaii Care Clinic)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:07 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man accused of trying to break into a Kakaako clinic earlier this week is now in police custody.

Police arrested Rosendo Ragasa on Wednesday for an unrelated burglary and warrant.

The 36-year-old was caught on a security camera Monday trying to break into the Hawaii Care Clinic.

In Kakaako, shop owners grapple with thieves who don’t seem to care they’re on camera

The owner of the Kakaako clinic managed to scare off Ragasa who was armed with a reciprocating saw.

Surveillance video shows the man trying to cut the lock on the front door of the business.

Officials said Ragasa remains in jail on suspicion of burglary.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recently, the owner of a Kakaako clinic managed to scare off a would-be thief who was armed...
In Kakaako, shop owners grapple with thieves who don’t seem to care they’re on camera
The girl, who is Black, was arrested at Honowai Elementary School last January after a drawing...
HPD defends actions of officers who arrested 10-year-old girl for offensive drawing
Hawaii on Thursday is reporting 13 new coronavirus-related fatalities, pushing the state’s...
Hawaii reports 13 new COVID fatalities, raising state’s death toll from the virus to 932
Police are investigating a blaze at another surf rack in Waikiki.
Investigation underway after another surfboard rack is set ablaze in Waikiki
The state Health Department has ordered Embry Health to stop conducting COVID testing in Hawaii...
State issues cease-and-desist, $207,000 fine to widely-used COVID testing provider

Latest News

Creative Director of Eden in Love Alyssa Han shows the order of the line that they are still...
Hawaii retailers grapple with shipping delays, rising costs ahead of busy holiday season
On Saturday, Kakaako's Farmers Market was up and running with most people wearing their masks.
If infections stay low, Hawaii could drop mask mandate early in 2022, Green predicts
A new HNN town hall will explore the long-term effects of distance learning and how classrooms...
HNN hosts ‘Evolving Education’ town hall on learning loss, adaptation in classrooms
Friday forecast
Forecast: Breezy winds to hold through the weekend