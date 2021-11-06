Police arrest man caught on camera trying to break into Kakaako business

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man accused of trying to break into a Kakaako clinic earlier this week is now in police custody.

Police arrested Rosendo Ragasa on Wednesday for an unrelated burglary and warrant.

The 36-year-old was caught on a security camera Monday trying to break into the Hawaii Care Clinic.

The owner of the Kakaako clinic managed to scare off Ragasa who was armed with a reciprocating saw.

Surveillance video shows the man trying to cut the lock on the front door of the business.

Officials said Ragasa remains in jail on suspicion of burglary.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.