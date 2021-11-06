Man indicted for illegally transporting hazardous waste from Oahu laundry company

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A federal grand jury in Hawaii indicted a man Friday for illegally transporting hazardous waste from a laundry and dry cleaning company on Oahu.

Officials said Anthony Shane Gilstrap, who is a previously convicted felon, allegedly removed drums of perchloroethylene from Young Laundry and Dry Cleaning without a manifest in January 2017.

Perchloroethylene is a toxic chemical used for dry cleaning and degreasing metals.

The US Department of Justice said the 54-year-old was hired to remove the hazardous waste for $15,000, which is less than half the cost of disposing the waste with proper paperwork.

Officials said Gilstrap then moved the drums to his warehouse, which was not a permitted storage or treatment site.

Gilstrap is also accused of producing false manifests to the state Health Department and lying about the location of the drums when being investigated by a DOH inspector.

Furthermore, officials said the waste involved in this case posed serious public health and environmental dangers.

“Perc is a dangerous toxic substance, and stashing drums of it at a cut rate price with no plan for proper final disposal, is a gross dereliction of care and violates the law,” said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the DOJ’s Environment and Natural Resources Division.

If convicted, Gilstrap faces up to 13 years in prison.

This story may be updated.

