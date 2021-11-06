Tributes
HNN hosts ‘Evolving Education’ town hall on learning loss, adaptation in classrooms

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:52 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - COVID has been hard on everyone, but schools ― and the teachers and students who fill them ― have had a particularly hard time of it over the last two years.

Distance learning, learning loss, hybrid instruction. Terms that wouldn’t have meant much before the pandemic are now part of the vernacular, and everyone is working to find their footing.

To explore the long-term effects of distance learning and how classrooms are evolving, Hawaii News Now is hosting a special town hall that will air Tuesday.

“Evolving Education: Learning Through COVID” features teachers and students from across the state.

Watch it on KGMB and across HNN’s digital platforms starting at 6:30 p.m.

