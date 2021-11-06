HECO makes bold commitment of reducing company carbon emissions by 70%

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Electric said its taking bold actions over the next few years to help the global effort to slow climate change.

HECO unveiled its Climate Change Action Plan Friday, which sets a goal of reducing carbon emissions from power generation by 70% by the year 2030.

The reduction includes generation owned by Hawaiian Electric and independent power producers who sell electricity to the utility.

The company said it is also committing to achieving net zero or net negative carbon emissions from power generation by 2045 or sooner.

HECO said key elements of the plan include shutting down the state’s last coal plant next year.

Officials said they also hope to add nearly 50,000 rooftop solar systems and retire at least six fossil fuel generating units.

