Hawaii set to receive billions in federal funds as House passes $1T infrastructure bill

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Congress passed a historic $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill Friday, state leaders said about $3 billion will be set aside for projects in Hawaii.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act includes federal funding to repair Hawaii’s roads and bridges, improve public transportation, and expand high-speed internet access in Native Hawaiian communities.

Both of Hawaii’s US representatives voted in favor of the measure, including Rep. Ed Case, who’s part of the so-called “Blue Dog” coalition that had been blocking President Joe Biden’s social spending bill.

“Late tonight I joined a majority of my US House colleagues in voting for final passage of the historic $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan,” Case said.

“For Hawaii, this means over $2 billion dollars in federal investment in our own crumbling infrastructure and in the thousands of jobs and economic generation it will yield.”

Key provisions in the infrastructure bill for Hawaii include:

At least $1.5 billion for roads, bridges and major projects

$637.4 million for public transit

$246 million for airports

$160 million for broadband

$200.4 for water infrastructure

$18 million for electric vehicles

$3 million for clean energy and grid

Sen. Brian Schatz said the bill also includes funding to improve road safety standards. He said the Vulnerable Road Users Safety Act, which he authored, will utilize technology, infrastructure and design expertise to reduce pedestrian and cyclist road deaths in Hawaii and across the country.

The infrastructure bill was passed by the Senate back in August and now heads to the president who is expected to quickly sign the measure into law.

