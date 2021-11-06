Hawaii man charged with skirting nuclear regulatory laws, violating Atomic Energy Act

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A federal grand jury has indicted a Hawaii man with violating the Atomic Energy Act, making false statements to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and bank fraud.

Mark Kazee, 57, faces up to 42 years behind bars.

Federal prosecutors said the case stems from Kazee’s work as an inspector in industrial radiography ― a process of using radiation and a special camera to examine materials or check for flaws.

Authorities said Kazee was hired in December 2016 to serve as regional manager at a testing company.

He then allegedly made a plan to take over the plan, misappropriating his employer’s equipment and personnel and even setting up two side companies as part of the takeover attempt.

In doing so, he allegedly violated the Atomic Energy Act, submitted false statements to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and fraudulently got a significant line of credit from a Hawaii bank.

“Individuals who use radioactive material for commercial purposes must have the appropriate credentials and training to protect the user and the public,” said Administrator David C. Lew, of NRC Region I. “The NRC does not tolerate willful violations of its safety requirements and demands that licensees and their employees act with integrity and communicate with candor.”

