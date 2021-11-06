Hawaii football hosts No. 24 San Diego State in Manoa with no crowd capacity limits

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three weeks ago the Rainbow Warriors football team took down the then-No. 18 Fresno State in Manoa — their first win against a ranked opponent in 11 years.

The ‘Bows have a chance to do it again with San Diego State coming in as the 24th-ranked team in the nation.

“Our focus is going and getting back on track.” UH head coach Todd Graham told reporters. “Excited to play in front of our crowd and I can’t wait to see it, I’m looking forward to it.”

Saturday marks the first game UH will have no crowd capacity limits at T.C Ching field, after their soft opening two weeks ago with 1,000 fans against New Mexico state.

It’s an experience the team has been clamoring for since the beginning of the year, after playing all of 2020 and three home games this season in front of a max capacity crowd of zero.

“It’s been misery having football games without fans and so never in my wildest dreams would I think that could ever happen.” Coach Graham said. “So you live and learn, I’m Very grateful to have the opportunity to come out this weekend and to be able to have that atmosphere, it’s my first experience with it, so I’m looking forward to it and now we need to be loud and proud.”

Sitting at 4-5 on the season, the ‘Bows are in survival mode, trying to stay alive for a chance at a bowl game birth.

With just four games left on the schedule, every game for the Warriors is win or go home.

“We just got to stick together, follow the game plan, and just have that mindset.” Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro said. “I mean, we’re still playing for a championship, even though it’s a bowl game, that’s still something, that’s an extra game for our seniors, that means a lot for them, that’d mean a lot for me to give them another game.”

Hawaii’s game against SDSU is also Military Night, UH donning special alternate uniforms.

Swapping out their usual all-black uniforms for battleship grey with stars and stripes to honor the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor and the 1941 Rainbow Warriors team that had their season cut short.

Kick off is set for 5:00 p.m. HST with general tickets still available — if you aren’t able to make it to Manoa the game will be televised on FS1.

