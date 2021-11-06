Fraternity under investigation after claims multiple women were drugged at parties

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii said it has reached out to two dozen individuals since late September after claims that multiple young women were drugged at college fraternity parties.

Supporters of the alleged victims said fraternity members of Tau Kappa Epsilon would slip drugs into their friends’ drinks.

One UH freshman, who asked to remain anonymous, said she witnessed a student come back to the dorms after she was drugged at a party.

“She looked scared,” she said. “And in a place where you’re 3,000 miles away from your family, it’s scary to be in that position.”

Elle Vincioni is a student senator and interviewed victims for UH’s student paper, Ka Leo.

At least one has told her she was sexually assaulted, Vincioni said.

“Although this can never make up for what they’ve gone through, I think that justice being brought to the people that were hurt, I think would help them,” said Vincioni.

She said other victims have told her they were afraid of speaking out in fear of getting in trouble for underage drinking or COVID violations.

In response to these allegations, TKE provided a statement on its Instagram page:

“We hear you. We have a zero-tolerance policy regarding any form of sexual misconduct, and hold all brothers and potential new members accountable for their actions. At this time, we have not received any information regarding the identity of the individual(s) involved in these misconduct allegations.”

UH also said no victims have come to them officially after reaching out to more than two dozen students.

“If you’re a victim of any type of gender-based violence, sexual harassment or assault, we want our students, we want our employees to seek help,” said Dan Meisenzahl, a UH spokesman.

“And UH has a number of resources for that. Whether you want something to be official or you want it to be confidential.”

UH officials are concerned that rumors the university is brushing this under the rug will make victims reluctant to come forward — either to report misconduct or seek help.

Even though the fraternity is not affiliated with UH, students are still subject to discipline under the UH code of conduct.

The University of Hawaii has a number of resources available for survivors of sexual assault.

Survivors of sexual assault can also call the Kapiolani Medical Center’s 24-hour helpline at (808) 524-7273.

