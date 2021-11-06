Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Firefighters extricate 2 people trapped in car following multi-vehicle collision

HFD said the crash involved a pickup truck, a large cement truck and a white four-door sedan.
HFD said the crash involved a pickup truck, a large cement truck and a white four-door sedan.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 1:47 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters extricated two individuals from a car Saturday following a multi-vehicle collision in Kalihi.

Officials said the crash happened around 10:50 a.m. near the intersection of Middle Street and King Street.

HFD said the crash involved a pickup truck, a large cement truck and a white four-door sedan.

Authorities said occupants in both trucks were able to exit their vehicles safely, but two people were trapped in the sedan. Firefighters used hydraulic rescue tools to extricate the passengers from their damaged vehicle.

Officials said medical care was transferred to an on-scene American Medical Response unit at around 11:00 a.m.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state Health Department has ordered Embry Health to stop conducting COVID testing in Hawaii...
State issues cease-and-desist, $207,000 fine to widely-used COVID testing provider
Recently, the owner of a Kakaako clinic managed to scare off a would-be thief who was armed...
In Kakaako, shop owners grapple with thieves who don’t seem to care they’re on camera
A fraternity leader living in a home where supporters of the alleged victims say their friends...
Fraternity under investigation after claims multiple women were drugged at parties
Vaccination rates are already high in Hawaii, but some experts say the new mandates issued...
Despite Hawaii’s high vaccination rate, businesses fear impact of Biden’s vaccinate-or-test rules
HNN File
2 men in serious condition following altercation at Beretania Community Park

Latest News

Officials said at least $1.5 billion will go toward roads, bridges and major projects in Hawaii.
Hawaii set to receive billions in federal funds as House passes $1T infrastructure bill
MPD said it has also made about 4,850 speed-related contacts, which include citations and...
Amid concerning rise in traffic fatalities, MPD to crackdown on speeding, aggressive driving
Camper van rentals are gaining in popularity, but also raising concerns
Camper van rentals grow in popularity — and so do concerns
Camper van rentals grow in popularity — and so do concerns
Camper van rentals grow in popularity — and so do concerns