Firefighters extricate 2 people trapped in car following multi-vehicle collision

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters extricated two individuals from a car Saturday following a multi-vehicle collision in Kalihi.

Officials said the crash happened around 10:50 a.m. near the intersection of Middle Street and King Street.

HFD said the crash involved a pickup truck, a large cement truck and a white four-door sedan.

Authorities said occupants in both trucks were able to exit their vehicles safely, but two people were trapped in the sedan. Firefighters used hydraulic rescue tools to extricate the passengers from their damaged vehicle.

Officials said medical care was transferred to an on-scene American Medical Response unit at around 11:00 a.m.

