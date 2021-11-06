Excited about the holidays? So are the porch pirates.

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s the holidays, which means porch pirates seem to be everywhere.

The Honolulu Police Department said they’ve gotten “multiple reports” of packages being stolen from front doors shortly after they were delivered.

Honolulu CrimeStoppers said there are some things you can do to deter package thieves:

Consider having a package held at the postal facility and pick it up in person.

Sign up for delivery tracking so you know when your package is out for delivery.

Put in a doorbell camera to deter porch pirates.

Ask neighbors to be on the lookout for your packages.

Call police if you spot package theft in your area.

