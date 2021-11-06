Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Excited about the holidays? So are the porch pirates.

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:31 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s the holidays, which means porch pirates seem to be everywhere.

The Honolulu Police Department said they’ve gotten “multiple reports” of packages being stolen from front doors shortly after they were delivered.

Honolulu CrimeStoppers said there are some things you can do to deter package thieves:

  • Consider having a package held at the postal facility and pick it up in person.
  • Sign up for delivery tracking so you know when your package is out for delivery.
  • Put in a doorbell camera to deter porch pirates.
  • Ask neighbors to be on the lookout for your packages.
  • Call police if you spot package theft in your area.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recently, the owner of a Kakaako clinic managed to scare off a would-be thief who was armed...
In Kakaako, shop owners grapple with thieves who don’t seem to care they’re on camera
The girl, who is Black, was arrested at Honowai Elementary School last January after a drawing...
HPD defends actions of officers who arrested 10-year-old girl for offensive drawing
Hawaii on Thursday is reporting 13 new coronavirus-related fatalities, pushing the state’s...
Hawaii reports 13 new COVID fatalities, raising state’s death toll from the virus to 932
Police are investigating a blaze at another surf rack in Waikiki.
Investigation underway after another surfboard rack is set ablaze in Waikiki
Chasity Alcosiba-McKenzie is accused of killing 3-year-old Fabian Garcia in 2017.
Judge acquits Hawaii Island woman accused of murdering foster child

Latest News

Hawaii’s tourism industry gears up for a busy winter season
This Is Now (Nov. 5, 2021)
Puna patrol officers said they arrested the 13-year-old at his home at around 12:30 a.m.
13-year-old arrested after allegedly threatening to bring gun to school
Have you ever spent over an hour flipping through all the movies and shows on Netflix for...
What the Tech: Get more Netflix titles by using secret codes
The state Health Department has ordered Embry Health to stop conducting COVID testing in Hawaii...
State issues cease-and-desist, $207,000 fine to widely-used COVID testing provider