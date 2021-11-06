Tributes
Breezy trade wind weather to start the weekend

Moderate to breezy trade winds are expected Saturday.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 9:34 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Moderate to breezy trades will bring some clouds and a few passing showers for windward and mauka areas, mainly during the overnight and early morning hours. The trade winds will slowly ease Sunday into Monday, then become light and variable Tuesday. The weather pattern will shift, with clouds and isolated interior showers triggered by afternoon sea breezes. The light winds are forecast to continue for the remainder of the coming week.

In surf, a northeast swell will hold Saturday, with a small boost from a northwest swell arriving Sunday. Surf will otherwise remain on the smaller side through Thursday, when waves could be pushed up to advisory levels. South shores will have a few long-period background swells, while east shore surf will remain rough and choppy due to the stronger trade winds. For mariners, a small craft advisory is up for nearly all coastal waters. The only exceptions are windward waters of Kauai, Oahu and the Big Island.

