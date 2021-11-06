Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

‘Bows unveil alternate uniforms to honor the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor

The University of Hawaii football team will wear special uniforms this weekend when they face...
The University of Hawaii football team will wear special uniforms this weekend when they face off with San Diego State for Military Night.(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:07 PM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii football team will wear special uniforms this weekend when they face off with San Diego State for Military Night.

The uniforms are designed to honor the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor and are dedicated to the 1941 Rainbow Warriors football team, that saw their season come to an abrupt end.

During the 1941 season, UH went 8-1, taking down then-powerhouses Willamette and San Jose State in the Shrine Bowl Classic, but one day after the Classic wrapped up the events of Pearl Harbor took place.

The players jumped into action, joining the armed forces as sentries stationed at the nearby high school, those ‘Bows quickly shifting focus from their football season to protecting the islands and the country.

The uniform itself swaps out UH’s usual home black for a grey aesthetic to sow reverence for all those affected with a numeric font that is inspired by the 1941 team.

The University of Hawaii football team will wear special uniforms this weekend when they face...
The University of Hawaii football team will wear special uniforms this weekend when they face off with San Diego State for Military Night.(Hawaii Athletics)

On the shoulders are stars to showcase the unity of the country during World War II.

The University of Hawaii football team will wear special uniforms this weekend when they face...
The University of Hawaii football team will wear special uniforms this weekend when they face off with San Diego State for Military Night.(Hawaii Athletics)

President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “...Will live in Infamy” quote on the side of the pants along with the date of the events of Pearl Harbor on the right hip.

The University of Hawaii football team will wear special uniforms this weekend when they face...
The University of Hawaii football team will wear special uniforms this weekend when they face off with San Diego State for Military Night.(Hawaii Athletics)

The uniforms will be on full display in Hawaii’s home game against SDSU on Saturday — kick off set for 5:00 p.m. HST.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recently, the owner of a Kakaako clinic managed to scare off a would-be thief who was armed...
In Kakaako, shop owners grapple with thieves who don’t seem to care they’re on camera
The girl, who is Black, was arrested at Honowai Elementary School last January after a drawing...
HPD defends actions of officers who arrested 10-year-old girl for offensive drawing
Hawaii on Thursday is reporting 13 new coronavirus-related fatalities, pushing the state’s...
Hawaii reports 13 new COVID fatalities, raising state’s death toll from the virus to 932
Police are investigating a blaze at another surf rack in Waikiki.
Investigation underway after another surfboard rack is set ablaze in Waikiki
Chasity Alcosiba-McKenzie is accused of killing 3-year-old Fabian Garcia in 2017.
Judge acquits Hawaii Island woman accused of murdering foster child

Latest News

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team opened the 2021-22 season Wednesday night with...
Wahine basketball opens season with 86-76 win over Hawaii Pacific in exhibition
The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team returns to California for a pair of road...
Rainbow Wahine volleyball returns to the road to face Cal State Fullerton, Long Beach State
As the 2021 Rainbow Warriors football season continues, new players are starting to make key...
UH’s Eliki Tanuvasa among nominees for 2021 Burlsworth Trophy
Three Rainbow Wahine soccer players earn yearly Big West Conference honors