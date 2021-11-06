‘Bows unveil alternate uniforms to honor the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii football team will wear special uniforms this weekend when they face off with San Diego State for Military Night.

The uniforms are designed to honor the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor and are dedicated to the 1941 Rainbow Warriors football team, that saw their season come to an abrupt end.

During the 1941 season, UH went 8-1, taking down then-powerhouses Willamette and San Jose State in the Shrine Bowl Classic, but one day after the Classic wrapped up the events of Pearl Harbor took place.

The players jumped into action, joining the armed forces as sentries stationed at the nearby high school, those ‘Bows quickly shifting focus from their football season to protecting the islands and the country.

The uniform itself swaps out UH’s usual home black for a grey aesthetic to sow reverence for all those affected with a numeric font that is inspired by the 1941 team.

On the shoulders are stars to showcase the unity of the country during World War II.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “...Will live in Infamy” quote on the side of the pants along with the date of the events of Pearl Harbor on the right hip.

The uniforms will be on full display in Hawaii’s home game against SDSU on Saturday — kick off set for 5:00 p.m. HST.

