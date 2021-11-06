Tributes
Amid concerning rise in traffic fatalities, MPD to crackdown on speeding, aggressive driving

MPD said it has also made about 4,850 speed-related contacts, which include citations and written warnings.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 12:29 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Police Department said it is launching a new campaign to crackdown on speeding and aggressive driving as the county sees an increase in fatal traffic crashes.

So far this year, officials said they have seen a 150% increase in traffic fatalities in the county compared to 2020. The county said 64% of these crashes were attributed to both speeding and impaired driving.

MPD said it has also made about 4,850 speed-related contacts, which include citations and written warnings — compared to about 3,450 during this same time last year. Officials said that this is a 40% increase in speeding overall.

Because of these concerning statistics, Maui police is launching Operation Speed Jam Enforcement Campaign beginning on Monday.

Officers will be stepping up traffic enforcement, increasing the presence of police motorcycles and unmarked police vehicles on the roadways.

“Every community across Maui County has a speeding concern. We need the public to take accountability and help by driving within the posted speed limits,” said Lt. William Hankins, commander of the Maui Police Traffic Division.

“For those who just can’t seem to follow the speed limit — we will be out there every day to remind you why you need to slow down.”

Hankins added that speeding is one of the top complaints among citizens in Maui County.

