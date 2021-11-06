Tributes
Hawaii retailers grapple with shipping delays, rising costs ahead of busy holiday season

By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:45 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In anticipation of a busy holiday shopping season, most stores ordered merchandise far in advance.

But with Black Friday just a few weeks away, many Hawaii retailers are still waiting for orders to get in.

“We only got half of our Pokemon card shipment,” said Douglas Simmons, general manager of Razor Concepts in Pearlridge. “And Pokemon is really big right now, too.”

Alyssa Han, creative director of Eden in Love, said $100,000 orders that were supposed to arrive in July didn’t come in October “and it’s still not here.”

On Friday, the store kicked off big sales for “code holders” as they prepare to go all digital by January.

Han said orders aren’t just taking longer to arrive. They’re costing more to ship.

Simmons has also seen shipping charges go up ― by as much as 15%.

At Razor Concepts, the general manager said they’re usually trying to find a place to put everything by now but are keeping an open mind as they too wait for their shipment.

“The one thing that we are hoping that we’re going to get that we may not is our Airsoft. That section may be a little bleak if we don’t get it in, but we will definitely get it in before Christmas.”

Retail shops are also facing a hiring shortage, but they’re vowing to do their best this holiday season.

