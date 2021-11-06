6 additional COVID fatalities reported statewide; 97 new infections

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported an additional 6 COVID fatalities on Saturday, bringing the state’s death toll from the virus to 950.

The state also confirmed 97 new COVID infections.

The latest cases bring the state’s total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 84,911. Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,501 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Saturday:

43 were on Oahu

22 on Hawaii Island

15 on Maui

8 on Kauai

There were also 9 residents diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 71.6% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 82.1% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.