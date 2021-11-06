Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

6 additional COVID fatalities reported statewide; 97 new infections

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 9:03 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported an additional 6 COVID fatalities on Saturday, bringing the state’s death toll from the virus to 950.

The state also confirmed 97 new COVID infections.

Experts: COVID death rate for unvaccinated Hawaii residents is 20 times higher

The latest cases bring the state’s total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 84,911. Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,501 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Saturday:

  • 43 were on Oahu
  • 22 on Hawaii Island
  • 15 on Maui
  • 8 on Kauai

There were also 9 residents diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 71.6% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 82.1% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state Health Department has ordered Embry Health to stop conducting COVID testing in Hawaii...
State issues cease-and-desist, $207,000 fine to widely-used COVID testing provider
Recently, the owner of a Kakaako clinic managed to scare off a would-be thief who was armed...
In Kakaako, shop owners grapple with thieves who don’t seem to care they’re on camera
Vaccination rates are already high in Hawaii, but some experts say the new mandates issued...
Despite Hawaii’s high vaccination rate, businesses fear impact of Biden’s vaccinate-or-test rules
HNN File
2 men in serious condition following altercation at Beretania Community Park
COVID testing
12 additional COVID fatalities reported statewide; 124 new infections

Latest News

Camper van rentals are gaining in popularity, but also raising concerns
Camper van rentals grow in popularity — and so do concerns
Officials said at least $1.5 billion will go toward roads, bridges and major projects in Hawaii.
Hawaii set to receive billions in federal funds as House passes $1T infrastructure bill
It’s a blow to participants – and area businesses.
For second year, Maui Invitational won’t actually be held in Hawaii
HECO said key elements of the plan include shutting down the state’s last coal plant in 2022.
HECO makes bold commitment of reducing company carbon emissions by 70%