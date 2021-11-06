13-year-old arrested after allegedly threatening to bring gun to school

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police arrested a 13-year-old early Friday morning after he allegedly wrote messages on social media threatening to bring a gun to school.

Authorities said the boy from Pahoa had written the messages in an Instagram chat with a group of friends.

The boy allegedly wrote that he had a shotgun and that he planned to bring it with him to school and possibly cause harm.

Police said there is no imminent or pending threat to any Hawaii Island public, private or charter school.

Puna patrol officers said they arrested the 13-year-old at his home at around 12:30 a.m. He was later released to his parents just before 5 a.m. pending further investigation.

Officers said they recovered a broken BB gun that resembled a shotgun.

Officials said because the boy is a minor, no additional details are available about his identity.

The investigation remains ongoing.

