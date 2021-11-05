Wahine basketball opens season with 86-76 win over Hawaii Pacific in exhibition

Tributes
The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team opened the 2021-22 season Wednesday night with an 86-76 exhibition win over Hawaii Pacific.(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:13 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team opened the 2021-22 season Wednesday night with an 86-76 exhibition win over Hawaii Pacific.

For the first time since 2019, UH hosted a sporting event without crowd capacity limitations as the Wahine took down the Sharks in front of 457 fans at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Despite falling behind to HPU in the first half, UH would rally to take the win off the performance of senior Amy Atwell, putting up 23 points in addition to Daejah Phillips’ 16 points and Nae Nae Calhoun’s — who returned to the court from injury — 11 points and three assists.

For the Sharks, their first half lead was thanks in part to Tavia Rowell’s game-high 29 points, going 8-for-18 from beyond the arc.

The ‘Bows hit the road next week to open their season at San Diego, while HPU heads to the Pacific Northwest to open their season against Western Oregon in Washington.

