State officials hope roundabout on Maui highway will slow drivers down

KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Plans are underway for the state’s first multiple-lane roundabout.

It will be located at the entrance of the new Kihei High School on Piilani Highway in South Maui.

Hawaii Department of Transportation officials want to slow drivers down so students are safer walking to and from campus. However, several residents said a roundabout doesn’t belong on a busy highway.

“Good intentions sometimes don’t go so well. I don’t think that’s actually thought through enough,” said Kihei resident Gregg McCallum. “If that goes in there, it’ll probably add a lot more congestion.”

DOT officials said the roundabout will replace the current traffic light in the area. They said construction for the project will cost approximately $16 million.

“The contractor is waiting on permits to finalize so they can move forward and they’re looking at the first week of December to start adjusting the lanes so they can start building the roundabout. The roundabout will be done in July of next year,” said Deputy Director for State Highways Ed Sniffen.

The speed limit on Piilani Highway is 35 miles per hour.

Sniffen said most drivers go about 50 miles per hour.

“When the roundabout goes in, they will not be able to go faster than 15 to 20 miles per hour,” Sniffen said.

Complete Streets Administrator for the City and County of Honolulu said the idea behind roundabouts is to make roads and highways safer for everyone.

“If something does go wrong, God forbid, the speed is low enough, that the outcomes are not catastrophic,” said Renee Espiau.

Hawaii Land Use Commissioner Nancy Cabral questioned whether requiring new maneuvering on a highway will cause other risks.

“I’m getting more concerned about the safety of our children in a roundabout setting that seems to have become the operational choice for traffic flow, not pedestrian safety,” she said.

