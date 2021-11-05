State issues cease-and-desist, $207,000 fine to widely-used COVID testing provider

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department has ordered Embry Health to stop conducting COVID testing in Hawaii ― including at Kahala Mall and several parks ― because it does not have the proper authorizations or approvals to do so.

The company was also fined $207,000.

Meanwhile, the Health Department said people who got tested through Embry Health should contact their physician for guidance on whether they should seek testing through another provider.

The Health Department said Embry Health has been operating COVID testing collection depots on Oahu and Hawaii Island, including at Kahala Mall, Kaimana Beach Hotel, Mauna Kea Beach Resort, the Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park, and Wahiawa and Waipahu district parks.

The Health Department said both collection depots and labs are regulated by state and federal laws.

After learning Embry Health was collecting specimens for COVID-19 tests in Hawaii, the state said it made repeated attempts to work with the company to secure the necessary certification or approval.

Embry Health withdrew its application for certification on Oct. 19.

The Office of Health Care Assurance subsequently conducted an investigation and found Embry Health was operating collection depots with clinical lab certification or written permission from DOH.

The state said Embry Health must cease and desist operations at all collection depots and can’t re-open in Hawaii until it gets the proper certifications.

“Testing is an important tool in our fight against the pandemic,” said Health Director Dr. Libby Char.

“It is critical that all individuals seeking testing in Hawaii can trust the results they receive.”

