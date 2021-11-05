Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

State issues cease-and-desist, $207,000 fine to widely-used COVID testing provider

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 1:20 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department has ordered Embry Health to stop conducting COVID testing in Hawaii ― including at Kahala Mall and several parks ― because it does not have the proper authorizations or approvals to do so.

The company was also fined $207,000.

Meanwhile, the Health Department said people who got tested through Embry Health should contact their physician for guidance on whether they should seek testing through another provider.

The Health Department said Embry Health has been operating COVID testing collection depots on Oahu and Hawaii Island, including at Kahala Mall, Kaimana Beach Hotel, Mauna Kea Beach Resort, the Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park, and Wahiawa and Waipahu district parks.

Read the full cease-and-desist order to Embry Health here.

The Health Department said both collection depots and labs are regulated by state and federal laws.

After learning Embry Health was collecting specimens for COVID-19 tests in Hawaii, the state said it made repeated attempts to work with the company to secure the necessary certification or approval.

Embry Health withdrew its application for certification on Oct. 19.

The Office of Health Care Assurance subsequently conducted an investigation and found Embry Health was operating collection depots with clinical lab certification or written permission from DOH.

The state said Embry Health must cease and desist operations at all collection depots and can’t re-open in Hawaii until it gets the proper certifications.

“Testing is an important tool in our fight against the pandemic,” said Health Director Dr. Libby Char.

“It is critical that all individuals seeking testing in Hawaii can trust the results they receive.”

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The girl, who is Black, was arrested at Honowai Elementary School last January after a drawing...
HPD defends actions of officers who arrested 10-year-old girl for offensive drawing
Recently, the owner of a Kakaako clinic managed to scare off a would-be thief who was armed...
In Kakaako, shop owners grapple with thieves who don’t seem to care they’re on camera
Police are investigating a blaze at another surf rack in Waikiki.
Investigation underway after another surfboard rack is set ablaze in Waikiki
Hawaii on Thursday is reporting 13 new coronavirus-related fatalities, pushing the state’s...
Hawaii reports 13 new COVID fatalities, raising state’s death toll from the virus to 932
Fmr. MPD Officer Brandon Saffeels leaving federal court
Maui officer who solicited sex in exchange for throwing his testimony is sentenced

Latest News

Hawaii’s tourism industry gears up for a busy winter season
This Is Now (Nov. 5, 2021)
Hawaii tourism officials are expecting a busy winter season.
Watch ‘This is Now’: Hawaii’s tourism industry gears up for a busy winter season
Vaccination rates are already high in Hawaii, but some experts say the new mandates issued...
Despite Hawaii’s high vaccination rate, businesses fear impact of Biden’s vaccinate-or-test rules
COVID testing
12 additional COVID fatalities reported statewide; 124 new infections