‘The Rock’ says his production company will stop using real guns

In the wake of the deadly Alec Baldwin film set shooting, Dwayne Johnson says his production company will never again use real guns for TV shows or movies.

“The Rock” says instead his crews will use rubber guns and edit in effects during post production.

He also says he will enforce his no-gun rule with any studio he is working with.

“The Rock” made the announcement at the red carpet premiere of his new Netflix film “Red Notice.”

“It’s created a new lens and a new perspective on how we can operate,” Johnson said, of the film set shooting. “As awful as this situation

