Patients who delayed care because of the pandemic are now filling hospitals

Even though the Delta variant surge has subsided, hospitals across the state are still very busy ― but with non-COVID patients.

Health experts say many put off care during the pandemic and now need help.

On Thursday, there were 2,252 patients in hospitals across the state, according to the Healthcare Association of Hawaii.

“Whereas back in 2019, the average was just under 2,000,” said Hilton Raethel, president and CEO of the association. “For it to be above 2,200 on a consistent basis is very atypical.

Right now, less than 3% are COVID patients.

The rest have other problems.

“It’s really across the board,” said Dr. Nathan Angle, the chief of hospital medicine for Hawaii Pacific Health. “We’ve seen more heart attacks, strokes. We’ve seen patients with advanced complications of uncontrolled diabetes or high blood pressure. It’s really all of the above.”

And the growing number of patients seems to be worse off compared to before the pandemic.

“Patients have been putting off presenting to the emergency department or to their primary care doctors because of fear for COVID,” said Angle.

“As a result, their disease has progressed, and they’re coming to the hospital sicker than ever.”

Despite the pandemic, insurance rates for next year are pretty much staying the same for Hawaii Medical Service Association members, the state’s biggest health insurer.

“There was a significant reduction in the number of hospitalizations and doctor’s visits last year,” Raethel said. “And so that would have actually saved money because people were avoiding care, not showing up in hospitals, not getting the tests, or not getting the screenings.”

So Hawaii insurance companies almost broke even, but rates could be impacted in the future.

“With the increasing number of people being hospitalized and the increasing severity, we believe will have an impact on rates over time,” said Raethel.

