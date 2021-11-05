Tributes
Open House: Rare corner unit in Honolulu and newly renovated, cozy studio in Ewa Beach

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:57 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings.

First up, a rarely available corner unit on the quiet side of coveted Four Paddle! You’ll love this upgraded unit featuring new washer and dryer, Bosch dishwasher, custom shades, luxury vinyl flooring, fresh interior paint, and much more. Relax on your lanai and enjoy the cool trade winds, city, mountain, and Ala Wai canal views. Amenities include a pool, barbeque area, sauna, whirlpool, and surfboard racks. Conveniently located with easy access to public transportation, restaurants, pubs, shopping and iconic Diamond Head and Waikiki Beach. Includes one assigned covered parking and one storage. Secured building and PET FRIENDLY! Schedule your private showing today!

Next up, home sweet home! This cozy studio was recently painted & updated. Equipped with newer; full size stackable wash/dryer, gas range, and vinyl plank flooring. Glass sliding patio door leads to your private outdoor living space and bonus storage closet. Gorgeous swaying Palm Trees can be seen from your large sliding windows. This unit comes with 2 PARKING stalls! Amenities include a swimming pool and barbeque area to enjoy. Visitor parking stalls are near your unit & next to the pool area. Don’t wait because this one will not last long!

So, if you’re looking for a new place to call home, or are interested in refinancing your current one, get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank.

Open House: Rare corner unit in Honolulu and newly renovated, cozy studio in Ewa Beach
