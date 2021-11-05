New federal vaccine mandate could have mixed effect on Hawaii businesses

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tough new vaccine rules from the Biden administration are meant to boost COVID vaccination rates.

The federal government is giving those who work at companies with 100 or more employees until Jan. 4 to prove they’re fully vaccinated.

If they don’t get their shots by that date, they’ll need to start getting weekly COVID tests.

Vaccination rates are already high in Hawaii, but some experts say the new mandates issued Thursday could still have a negative impact on businesses in the state.

A recent survey by the Hawaii Restaurant Association showed nearly 90% of businesses were against mandates for workers to be vaccinated or tested.

The Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii says some opposed to the mandate may just quit.

“And if they do, how are we going to fill those positions when we’re already facing a workforce shortage?” said Chamber President Sherry Menor-McNamara.

She believes that because it’s a federal mandate, if employees quit, the burden to help should fall on the government, not the employer.

“Government has to provide some kind of resources to alleviate some of the burdens and costs, the administrative challenges that this will impose on many employers.”

Vaccine hesitancy is highest among construction workers; many are already mandated under state and county rules regarding contractors. But the Hawaii Employers Council said many workers are likely to sign on, once it’s shown the vaccine is safe.

“I think the additional guidance from OHSA (Occupational Health and Safety Administration) is going to be well-received by many businesses, because now we know exactly where we stand and what we need to do,” said council president and CEO, Bonnie Pang.

More than 240,000 workers in Hawaii will have to meet the vaccination deadline.

“I believe many of our businesses here have already implemented some kind of mandate or some kind of incentive to have more of their employees vaccinated,” said Menor-McNamara.

“Employers want to make sure that they are creating a safe environment for their employees as well as for their customers so that we can open up business and move forward from this event,” said Pang.

Companies that don’t comply face big financial consequences. The federal government said companies who refuse to follow the mandate face penalties of up to $14,000 per violation.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.